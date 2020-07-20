News

COVID-19 Recoveries Surpass Active Cases By Over 3 Lakh: Union Health Ministry

Appreciating efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases, the minister informed that India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49 per cent, one of the lowest in the world.

The Logical Indian Crew
20 July 2020
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The Times Of India

As the country continues to grapple with the surge in COVID-19 cases, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients exceeds India's active tally by 3,04,043. As on July 19, 6.77 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus, the Union Health Ministry said.

There has been a "sharp spike" of 23,672 COVID-19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day, the ministry's updated data as of 8 AM on Sunday read.

"The total number of recovered cases is 6,77,422. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.86 per cent," the ministry said.

Appreciating efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases, the minister informed that India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49 per cent, one of the lowest in the world.

The ministry also said that proactive measures like "aggressive testing" and "timely diagnosis" of the central, state and union territory governments have helped in early detection of cases.

"Effective clinical management of the moderate and severe cases through a well executed standard of care protocol has ensured high rate of recovery among the COVID-19 patients," the ministry said.

As per the health ministry, medical attention is being extended to all the 3,73,379 active cases, in hospitals and home isolation.

With a total of 1,37,91,869 samples tested so far, the testing per million (TPM) for India has touched 9994.1, the ministry said.

