At 3%, India's COVID-19 Mortality Rate Nearly Half Of Global Average At 6.6%

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   23 May 2020 8:39 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
At 3%, India

Even as the total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed 1.25 lakh, the government on Thursday said that the mortality rate in the country has remained less than half of the global average at 3.06 per cent. The global fatality average is 6.65 per cent.

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that COVID-19 deaths in India are lower due to timely case identification and clinical management.

The ministry said that the mortality rate in the country is considerably lower than the global figure.

The death toll in India due to COVID-19 has crossed 3,700, while more than 51,000 have recovered so far.

An analysis of the deaths show 64% of the fatalities in males and the remaining 36% in females, the ministry said.

"In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approximately 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole," the ministry said in a statement.

India's mortality per lakh population at 0.2, is lower than that of China which stands at 0.3.

Nearly 15 other nations have experienced more deaths than India so far. India, however, is now ahead of Russia, Brazil and France in COVID-19 tally.

