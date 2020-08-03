Coronavirus Cases In India Surpass 18-Lakh Mark, Over 52,000 New Cases, 771 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

Navya Singh
"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."
India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 18-lakh mark on August 3, a day after it crossed the 17 lakh mark, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country now has 18,03,695 infections of the deadly virus.
Several prominent figures in the country, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, Kamal Rani Varun, who served as Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Technical Education, succumbed to the deadly virus, the first minister in the state to die after contracting the virus.
Six months after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 680,000 lives and infected more than 17.5 million.
Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Raigarh Police To Distribute Over 7 Lakh Masks On Raksha Bandhan To Raise Awareness On COVID-19
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.