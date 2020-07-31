News

Over 55,000 Coronavirus Cases In Biggest Single Day Jump In India: 10 Points

As per the health ministry, recovered COVID-19 patients in India is now 1.9 times the total active cases while the fatality rate has dropped to 2.21 per cent.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 July 2020 4:52 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
India's coronavirus tally has surged past the 16 lakh-mark with the biggest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours on July 31.

  1. This is the second consecutive day that more than 50,000 fresh infections have been reported in 24 hours.
  2. Total cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged & 35,747 deaths.
  3. The number recovered patients is now over 10 lakh.
  4. As per the health ministry, recovered COVID-19 patients in India is now 1.9 times the total active cases while the fatality rate has dropped to 2.21 per cent.
  5. According to Union Health Ministry data, updated Friday morning, 779 have died in the last 24 hours. The death toll has now reached 35,747.
  6. India now has the fifth highest COVID-19 death toll in the world after overtaking Italy's fatality count of 35,132.
  7. The Ministry said that over 6.42 lakh samples were tested yesterday, the highest so far.
  8. The government on Thursday said that given the size of India's population, obtaining herd immunity "cannot be a strategic choice or option", while at the same time urging people to follow appropriate behaviour for COVID prevention till a vaccine is developed.
  9. Despite the barrage of new cases, the government has removed restrictions on the movement of individuals outside containment areas at night. However, lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones till Aug. 31.
  10. Young people letting down their guard to enjoy the summer holidays are partly driving a spike in new COVID-19 cases in some countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Also Read: "Doing It For My Country," Volunteer For Corona Vaccine Human Trial Shares His Motivation With The Logical Indian

Contributors

Writer Editor Creatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

