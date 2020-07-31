Over 55,000 Coronavirus Cases In Biggest Single Day Jump In India: 10 Points

Navya Singh
"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."
India's coronavirus tally has surged past the 16 lakh-mark with the biggest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours on July 31.
