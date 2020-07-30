Over 50,000 COVID Cases In 24 Hours In India, 10 Lakh Recoveries: 10 Points

India added over 50,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on July 30 period for the first time, the biggest single-day spike in cases so far. At least 52,123 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally to 15,83,792.

At least 775 have died due to the virus in the last 24 hours and the total fatalities now stand at 34,968.

The total number of people who have recovered is 10,20,582 and recovery rate is 64.43 per cent The positivity rate is 11.67 per cent. The total samples tested till this morning is 1,81,90,382, while 4,46,642 samples were tested on July 29. The fatality rate in India drops further to 2.23%. The five states that reported the biggest spike in cases in the last 24 hours are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Government data shows 66.41 per cent of total cases reported in the last 24 hours are from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal reported the highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours, comprising 74.58 per cent of fatalities during this period. Around 6 in 10 people living in some of the biggest slums in India have antibodies for the coronavirus, indicating they have recovered from infection, Bloomberg reported. Night curfew has been removed and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been permitted to reopen in Unlock3, announced by the government on Wednesday. In the fresh central guidelines issued by the government, schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut till the end of August. In Madhya Pradesh, apart from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, nine legislators including seven BJP and two Congress MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19. Four BJP leaders who went to Lucknow to attend Governor Lalji Tandon's last rites last week have been found infected with COVID-19.

