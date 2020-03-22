Janata Curfew, Public Transport Suspension, Section 144: India Put On Lockdown To Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

India reports of the seventh death due to the novel coronavirus or the COVID-19 which has infected as many as 341 individuals in the country as of March 22, 2020.

In the midst of all the chaos and panic that has engulfed the country, a high-level meeting was conducted between the Chief Secretaries of all states by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Ministers and other state ministers are on high-alert, monitoring the situation of the pandemic ceaselessly.

Whether it is announcing of a slew of relief measures or to take precautionary actions, the state governments seem to be on their toes to prevent the death toll from rising

Here is what India is doing to prevent an Italy-like situation amid the corona-panic-