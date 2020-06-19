Roads, Bridges, Heavy Machinery: Satellite Data Shows China's Full-Throttle Preparendess At LAC

The Galwan Valley, where India lost 20 brave jawans in a violent clash with the Chinese Army has seen some massive buildup of not just troops, but heavy machinery, camps, and vehicles on the Chinese control side.

Satellite data accessed by India Today show how the Chinese army has moved aggressively to Ladakh's Galwan valley.

Data provided by US-based Geo-analytics firm HawkEye 360 with the help of high-resolution satellite images from Planet Labs explains the deployment of heavy machinery and equipment on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Area (LAC) in Ladakh.





The data was analysed by well-known satellite imagery expert Col (Retired) Vinayak Bhat who pointed to construction of roads, bridges, water channelizing machinery, air defence commands and multiple pre-fabricated huts in the China occupied area.





As per the satellite imagery expert, the Chinese site of the heavy deployment is said to be about 40 km from Line of Actual Control (LAC), where the violent face-off of June 15 took place.



The images taken as late as June 11, show a definite plan by the Chinese troops to alter the status quo of the Galwan valley. China has claimed sovereignty over this area for the very first time.





The development remained unnoticed due to its backward position from the LAC. Although the tasking was carried out on May 29, clear satellite images were not visible due to poor weather conditions.

The clear satellite images taken on June 11 show the full planned deployment and construction by the PLA.

"The new wider roads visible in the area can be used for additional deployment of Chinese troops," Col Bhat told India Today, pointing out the "red-coloured structures to purposefully assert the Chinese identity of these structures."

