US President Trump Urges PM Modi To Supply Anti-Malarial Drug To Combat COVID-19

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply hydroxychloroquine tablets (anti-malarial drugs) that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. This comes after India had banned the drug and its formulations for exports last month.

"After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," Trump announced at the White House Coronavirus task force.

President Trump also claimed that he will also take the drug after announcing that he has urged PM Modi during their telephonic conversation on Saturday to lift the ban on the medicine. "I may take it too, will have to talk to my doctors," he said.

"India makes a lot of it. They need a lot too for their billion-plus people. The anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, will be released through the Strategic National Stockpile for treatment," Trump said.

"I said I would appreciate if they would release the amounts that we ordered," Trump said.

"Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," PM Modi said on Twitter.

He also conveyed deep condolences for the loss of lives in the United States and conveyed his best wishes for the early recovery of those still infected with the novel coronavirus.



US had recorded as many as 301,902 positive COVID-19 cases. At least 8,175 people have succumbed to the virus in the US.

The country witnessed a steep rise in the number of cases in the last 24 hours as, at least, 23,949 new cases were reported, and 1,023 people lost their lives.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the importance of close co-operation between the United States and India to fight the virus by strengthening global pharmaceutical supply chains.

