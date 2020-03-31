News

At Least 15% Rise In Patients With Mental Illnesses Since Lockdown Due To COVID-19 Outbreak In India: Survey

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 31 March 2020 10:40 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-31T16:27:20+05:30
Image Credit: India Today

According to the survey, an average increase of 15 to 20 per cent in such patients took place in only a week, given that the pandemic is a reason behind the spike.

There has been a significant rise in the number of patients with mental illness since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25, according to a recent study by the Indian Psychiatry Society. The study revealed that there has been about 20 per cent rise in those suffering from mental illness indicating that one out of every five Indians is suffering from mental illness.

According to the survey, an average increase of 15 per cent to 20 per cent in such patients took place in only a week, given that the pandemic is a reason behind the spike.

"The lockdown has had a massive impact on the lifestyle of people. They are staying indoors with limited resources. They are now suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, and even alcohol withdrawal syndrome," Dr Manu Tiwari, Head of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences in Fortis Hospital, Noida, told India Today.

"Unprecedented conditions and more vulnerable groups of patients are a big threat to the spread of this illness, especially with the patients not even realizing he has a disease. Mostly are those who worry a lot and are addicted to any substance or alcohol," he added.

Life in quarantine is not easy, and can have serious effects on one's mental health. A study from King's College London says that quarantine affects your mental health, causing post-traumatic stress, confusion and anger. The effects of being separated from your loved ones, uncertainty over disease status, loss of freedom and boredom can be dramatic.

