‘Only Uneducated, Illiterate, Puncture-Wallahs Are Against CAA’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
The Logical Indian Crew Karnataka
December 24th, 2019 / 5:36 PM / Updated 4 hours ago
Image Credit: The News Minute
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya is facing flak for his remarks during a pro-CAA rally on Sunday, where he referred to people opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act as ‘puncture wallahs’.
He said, “People of Bengaluru’s IT sector, BT sector, those contributing to the nation’s economy like lawyers, bank employees, ordinary citizens including auto-rickshaw drivers have gathered here today. Only the uneducated, illiterate puncture shop wallahs are against it.”
Many claimed that Surya made the remarks referring to poor Dalits and Muslims who do not have enough opportunities and are compelled to run these shops.
Surya used deregulatory references as he was addressing a pro-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) rally in Bengaluru’s Town Hall by calling all the CAA opposers as “illiterates”. He also claimed that all the agitation against CAA was due to “products of half-understanding”
“If you split open their chests, you cannot find even four words. These are the people protesting against the CAA,” Tejasvi said during the rally.
“This is a new India that we are creating. This is an India which will have a $5 trillion economy. The namby-pamby secularism that you people have built so far will not work anymore,” Surya said.
Reacting to these remarks, Indian Youth Congress leader and Campaigner-in-charge Srivatsa called him a “crass elitist” and asked if poor people do not have the right to protest. After Surya’s controversial and demeaning remarks, many pointed out how his statements go against Prime Minister Narendra Modi identifying himself as a “chaiwallah”.
On one hand, PM keeps talking about his humble chaiwala background
On the other, his MP @Tejasvi_Surya mocks people saying illiterates & Puncture walas are protesting
Tejasvi, are these people singing national anthem at Town Hall illiterates? Shame on you for such cheap talk pic.twitter.com/NJ3xpObgGm
— Deepak (@Deepak_Ramaiah) December 23, 2019
Has @Tejasvi_Surya forgotten self-proclaimed chai-walas who proudly boast of being uneducated, and presides over India's most incompetent, illiterate cabinet in 70 yrs? https://t.co/jkJdGPHTdT
— Geet V (@geetv79) December 23, 2019
Hey @Tejasvi_Surya , whats wrong with PUNCTURE WALAS and illiterates… when so called CHAI WALA can become PM, why cannot PUNCTURE WALAS?? And Illiterates are there becoz there are no schools…you being a government agent,its your failure.
— Myths of Opportunity!! (@WhiteKnight___) December 23, 2019
Everyone is not as privileged and have social capital as you do. As an elected representative, u must behave well and be empathetic towards people. Stop being arrogant. Your choice of words – totally unacceptable. @Tejasvi_Surya #CAA_NRC_Protests https://t.co/IwhhU3rxgO
— Shruthi H M । ಶ್ರುತಿ ಎಚ್ ಎಮ್ (@shruthihm1) December 22, 2019
Several other notable speakers who were present at the event included Chakravarthy Sulibele of Yuva Brigade member of the BJP. He went on to say that BR Ambedkar, one of the prime architects of the Constitution had suggested that Muslims should leave India and settle in Pakistan following the partition.
Contributors
Written by : Navya Singh
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh