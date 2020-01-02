News

All 20 IIMs Request HRD Ministry To Exempt Them From Quota In Teaching Positions

The HRD Ministry has been requested by all 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) that they be exempted from reserving positions in the teaching staff for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The Ministry has asked the premier business schools, which currently do not offer reservation in teaching positions, to provide quota in faculty positions for SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates, NDTV reported. 

Officials said that the B-schools requested this saying that they provide equal opportunities too everyone including disadvantaged sections of society, and that they adopt a fair recruitment process.

So far, the IIMs have been following the 1975-order of the Department of Personnel & Training. It  exempted from the reservation policy, scientific and technical posts. In fact, IIM- Ahmedabad in caught in a battle in the high court on this issue.

The Human Resource Development Ministry in November 2019 had written to all institutes to ensure implementation of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers” Cadre) Act.

Considering IIM as a unit-as specified in the Act that came into effect on March 7, 2019, on Wednesday, January 2, 2020, a separate communication was sent to all IIMs to ensure ”reservation of posts in direct recruitment”.

