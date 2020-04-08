Without Lockdown, One COVID-19 Patient Could Infect 406 In 30 Days: ICMR Study

A recent study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that without a lockdown, one COVID-19 positive patient can infect 406 others in 30 days.

"ICMR has done a study and based on that, if the social exposure is reduced by 75% then an infected person will only infect 2.5 others in a matter of 30 days, telling us about the effects of better implementation of the lockdown and social distancing," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Health Secretary, Lav Agarwal, said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The government's statements came a week before the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to conclude on April 14. However, several states have urged that the lockdown be extended, or lifted in phases.

"It is important to adopt lockdown measures, as it has been said that social distancing is the social vaccine. We request everyone to help us help you," Lav Agarwal said. He also said that the containment strategies adopted in Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta have showed effective results.

The centre has asked states to take stringent legal action against those violating the lockdown. Individuals can also be put behind bars for up to two years.

COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 5000 mark and at least 164 people have succumbed to the virus.

On Tuesday, the health ministry informed that the health facilities have been divided into three groups: COVID-19 Care Centres, COVID-19 Health Centres and Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals. COVID-19 Care Centres could be makeshift facilities, or can be set up in hostels, hotels, schools etc., and will work on the needs of patients with mild symptoms.

Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centres will be proper hospitals for clinically moderate cases. They will either be full hospitals or separate blocks in hospitals.

The third category, dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, will admit only critically ill patients. Such hospitals will be equipped with intensive care units, ventilators and beds with oxygen support.

