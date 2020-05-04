News

India Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In The World After 10 Lakh Tests: ICMR

While the pandemic has spread rapidly across the country, the ICMR has informed that the testing has been expanded for the virus and the research body is conducting more than 70,000 tests everyday.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 May 2020 1:02 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-04T18:37:01+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam
India Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In The World After 10 Lakh Tests: ICMR

Image Credit: News18

In a major development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that India surpassed one million tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, out of which 39,980 have tested positive.

While the pandemic has spread rapidly across the country, the ICMR has informed that the testing has been expanded for the virus and the research body is conducting more than 70,000 tests everyday.

India is among the few countries that have conducted 1 million tests for detecting COVID-19 and has maintained the lowest rank in the number of positive cases.

"We have tested about 1,040,000 tests till Saturday evening. In a few days, we have increased our testing capacity. ICMR has been doing more than 70,000 tests in the last two consecutive days," ICMR officials said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India touched the 40,000 mark, after 2,487 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry on Sunday.

With this, the number of cases in India now stands at 42,533 including 1,373 deaths. Despite a spike in the tally of cases, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that the mortality rate in India due to COVID-19 is the lowest in the world.

Also Read: Migrant Workers Will Travel Free! Railways Paying 85% Fare, States To Pay Rest, Says BJP

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Four ASHA Workers Test COVID-19 Positive In Punjab, Lack Of Masks, Gloves Cited Reason

NewsFour ASHA Workers Test COVID-19 Positive In Punjab, Lack Of Masks, Gloves Cited Reason

Arnab Goswami Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Air

NewsArnab Goswami Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Air

Delhi: Teenage Schoolboys Misuse Photos Of Minor Girls, Glorify Gang Rape On Instagram

NewsDelhi: Teenage Schoolboys Misuse Photos Of Minor Girls, Glorify Gang Rape On Instagram

India Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In The World After 10 Lakh Tests: ICMR

NewsIndia Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In The World After 10 Lakh Tests: ICMR

Fact check: No, China Has Not Cancelled Dollar Peg In Stock Exchange Transactions

Fact CheckFact check: No, China Has Not Cancelled Dollar Peg In Stock Exchange Transactions

People In Bengaluru Now Permitted To Move Without Pass Between 7AM to 7PM: Police Commissioner

NewsPeople In Bengaluru Now Permitted To Move Without Pass Between 7AM to 7PM: Police Commissioner