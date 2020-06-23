ICMR, AYUSH Ministry Distance Themselves From Ramdev's Cure For Coronavirus

The Indian Council Of Medical Research and AYUSH Ministry have distanced themselves from Patanjali's 'Coronil Kit' launched by Baba Ramdev, who claimed the kit to be a 100% Ayurvedic cure for the coronavirus.

The apex medical body took cognisance of the claim and has declined to be associated with the new medicine. In response to a question on Coronil, ICMR said that it is the AYUSH Ministry that deals with ayurvedic medicines, India Today reported.

When the question was directed to the Ministry officials, adding the ICMR's response for the same, they said that in this case, the Uttarakhand government was answerable, as it is their responsibility for granting a license to any pharma firm, including the Ayurvedic drug manufacturers.

In a press release, the Ministry said, "Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry."

It further said that the concerned manufacturing company has been well informed that advertisements of drugs including ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and MagicRemedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

According to the media reports, AYUSH Ministry has asked the company to stop advertising the claim till the issue is duly examined, and has requested the concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand to provide copies of license and product approval details of the medicines.

In a press conference held at Patanjali headquarter in Haridwar on Tuesday, Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali Ayurved, claimed that the kit was the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19.

The medicine has shown significant results during clinical trials on affected patients at Patanjali Yogpeeth, he added.



