India's Shafali Verma Becomes World No 1 T20 International Batswoman

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 4 March 2020 11:53 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-04T18:54:55+05:30
16-year-old Shafali is the youngest Indian ever - in men's and women's cricket - to be ranked No. 1 in any ICC Player Rankings table.

India opener Shafali Verma achieved another high on Wednesday after she grabbed the top spot in the T20 International Rankings for women in the latest list released by the International Cricket Council.

16-year-old Shafali is the youngest Indian ever - in men's and women's cricket - to be ranked No. 1 in any ICC Player Rankings table. She jumped 19 places and surpassed former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates to grab the top spot with 761 points.

Shafali has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in Australia having amassed 161 runs in four matches so far at an average of 40.25. Her strike rate of 161 is the highest among all batters in the tournament.

Shafali has been one of the key players for India in their campaign so far, with her contributions at the top of the order being one of the main reasons behind the team's unbeaten run in the tournament. She is only the second Indian after Mithali Raj to be ranked No. 1 in women's T20I.

The teen sensation from Rohtak had less than 6 months to rise to the top in T20I cricket after making her debut in September last year against South Africa in Surat. She has so far amassed 485 runs in 18 T20Is at an average of 28.52 with a strike rate of 146.96 including two half-centuries.

The rise of Shafali and Sophie Ecclestone only adds more spice to the Women's T20 World Cup as both will be up against each other in the upcoming semi-final between India and England in Sydney on March 5. The second semi-final will be played between Australia and South Africa at the same date and venue but it will be a night game.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana Beats Virat Kohli; Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian Cricketer To Reach 2000 Runs


