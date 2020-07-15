'Life Is More Than Exam': Gujarat IAS Officer Shares Picture Of Marksheet, Had Scored 24 Marks In Chemistry

An Indian Administration Service (IAS) tweeted his class officer 12th mark sheet right after CBSE released Class 12 results for 2020 with a message to not lose hope for those who scored low.



Nitin Sangwan, despite his not-so-good marks in his 2002 exams, managed to enter the civil services - considered one of the toughest exams in the country. Back in 2002, he had scored only 24 in Chemistry. The picture of his mark sheet, which has gone viral.

"In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life. Don't bog down kids with the burden of marks. Life is much more than board results. Let results be an opportunity for introspection and not for criticism," he tweeted.



Nitin, an IIT Madras alumnus, cleared the civil services exam in 2015. Currently, he is posted as the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and CEO of Smart City, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, NDTV reported.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish shared his tweet, appreciating him and his message.

Life is about confidence and courage, marks in one exam can't be guarantee for success or failure. https://t.co/CsKpFGXJZR — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 14, 2020

