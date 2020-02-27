Coronavirus Outbreak: IAF, Air India Evacuate 112 From Wuhan, Cruise Ship In Japan

Special flights of the Indian Air Force and Air India evacuated foreigners and Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, and quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan, on Thursday morning, February 27.

The IAF relief aircraft which had earlier left for China with 15 tonnes of medical supplies from India rescued 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from Wuhan.

"On its return from Wuhan, the IAF flight has brought back 76 Indians & 36 nationals from 7 countries - Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar. Appreciate facilitation by the Chinese government," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The special IAF flight that returned to India with 76 Indian nationals had 23 from Bangladesh, six from China, two each from Myanmar and Maldives and one each from South Africa, USA and Madagascar on board.

Following their thermal screening, the evacuees will be taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi.

An Air India flight too landed in Delhi on February 27 after evacuating the Indian crew and passengers from cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at the Yokohama port near Japan's Tokyo.

"Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined on board the Diamond Princess due to COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities. Thank you Air India once again," Jaishankar tweeted.

When the Diamond Princess ship docked at the Yokohama port on February 3, as many as 138 Indians, including 132 crew and six passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board. On February 1 and 2, two special Air India flights were operated by India, and 647 Indian nationals, mostly students, and seven Maldivian nationals, were airlifted.

China cleared Wednesday's flight after Indian officials alleged delay.

