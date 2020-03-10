News

IAF Rescues 58 Indians Stranded In Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 10 March 2020 1:02 PM GMT
Image Credit: Indian Air Force/Twitter

Iran, which has been witnessing increasing numbers of coronavirus cases, houses about 2,000 Indians.

Fifty-eight Indians were brought back from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, March 10, by a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A C-17 Globemaster, the aircraft was sent to Tehran on Monday evening, March 9.

"The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission completed. On to the next," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he said, "The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon."

The passengers were taken to a medical facility in Ghaziabad, where the aircraft landed. Latest reports reveal that 237 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Iran, and there are about 7,000 positive cases.

The C-17 Globemaster, the largest military aircraft in the IAF's inventory, can carry large combat equipment, troops and humanitarian aid in all weather conditions, across long distances. A Mahan airline plane had brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India just four days ago.

Also Read: Iran: 27 Die From Alcohol Poisoning Amid Coronavirus 'Cure' Rumours

