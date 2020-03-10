IAF Rescues 58 Indians Stranded In Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Fifty-eight Indians were brought back from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, March 10, by a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A C-17 Globemaster, the aircraft was sent to Tehran on Monday evening, March 9.

भारतीय वायुसेना के सी-१७ 'ग्लोबमास्टर' विमान ने आज वायु सेना स्टेशन हिंडन से ईरान के लिए रात्रि ०८३० बजे उड़ान भरी है। यह विमान ईरान से भारतीय नागरिकों के साथ कल प्रातः काल हिंडन पहुंचेगा। भारतीय वायु सेना ने हिंडन में सभी आवश्यक चिकित्सकीय सुविधाएं उपलब्ध की हैं। pic.twitter.com/TEUr4VBtCx — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 9, 2020

Iran, which has been witnessing increasing numbers of coronavirus cases, houses about 2,000 Indians.



"The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission completed. On to the next," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission completed.

On to the next. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

In an earlier tweet, he said, "The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon."

Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities.



We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

The passengers were taken to a medical facility in Ghaziabad, where the aircraft landed. Latest reports reveal that 237 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Iran, and there are about 7,000 positive cases.

The C-17 Globemaster, the largest military aircraft in the IAF's inventory, can carry large combat equipment, troops and humanitarian aid in all weather conditions, across long distances. A Mahan airline plane had brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India just four days ago.

