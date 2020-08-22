Latest News

Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Raped By 139 People, Names Lawyers, Journalists In Complaint

A case was registered at the Panjagutta police station after a 42-page FIR was filed by the police.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   22 Aug 2020 9:26 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-22T14:58:53+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Raped By 139 People, Names Lawyers, Journalists In Complaint

Image Credit: India Today

A 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by 139 people over the past few years. A case was registered at the Panjagutta police station after a 42-page FIR was filed by the police.

The woman has named several student leaders, personal assistants to politicians, lawyers, media professionals, businessmen, among others in the FIR. She was then sent for a medical examination.

The 25-year-old, who was divorced within a year of her marriage, said that she was married in 2009. Soon after her marriage, she was sexually harassed by 20 people, including some family members.

After her divorce, she went to her parents' house to pursue her studies. Later, a number of people assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she tried to inform the police.

She also alleged that she was inflicted with cigarette injuries and that due to fear and constant threats from the accused, there was a delay in filing the police complaint.

Following the complaint, a case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered on August 20. An investigation has also been initiated into the case.

