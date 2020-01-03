News

Nine Organs Of Hyderabad Woman Who Died In Car Accident In US, Donated

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 3rd, 2020 / 5:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Image Credit: betagallery, The News Minute

Nine organs of a Hyderabad woman who lost her life in a car accident in the US were successfully retrieved and donated, giving a new lease of life to as many as nine people.

Charitha Reddy Aella, 25, a died at the Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon last week after a car rammed her Toyota vehicle she was sitting in from behind. The man was later found to be drunk.

She was native of Secunderabad and working in a software firm in the US. In an attempt to help the family meet the expenses for her last rites, Charitha’s sister Jayanthi Ganugupathi had begun a GoFundMe page and raised $107,279.

“I am proud of my sister. Nine viable organs have been retrieved successfully. All your prayers and support and Charitha’s helping nature is about to save nine lives. Thank you all once again for your continuous support. She is a real hero and will be with us forever in different places,” The News Minute quoted Jayanthi as saying.

Calling her a ‘superhero’, Gift of Life, a non-profit organisation, which collected her organs, said, “We express our condolences to you and your family at this life-changing time, and our heart breaks with you. We want to thank your family from the bottom of our hearts because she has saved lives, and she truly is, a superhero.”

“She was a confident and independent woman who always had a strong faith in herself that anything can be achieved with firm compassion and conviction…No words can express the love she had for her family and friends alike,” her sister Jayanthi wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Also Read: Brain Dead But Full Of Heart; Two Brain Dead Patients Save 12 Lives As Their Families Donate Their Organs

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

