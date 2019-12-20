Hyderabad ‘Encounter’: Families Of 4 Accused In Vet’s Rape-Murder Move SC Against Police
December 20th, 2019 / 5:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago
The families of the four accused in the gang rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian have approached the Supreme Court, seeking registration of murder case against the police officers who gunned them down in an alleged encounter on December 6.
The families sought that the matter be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or some other agency because they believe that the men were killed in a stage-managed gunfight.
They demanded that the role of the Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar be probed and also sought ₹50 lakh as compensation for each of them from the Telangana government.
A common writ petition was filed by the families under the provisions of Article 32 of the Constitution, which allows individuals to seek redressal if their fundamental rights are violated, reported India Today.
The Union Home Secretary, the Telangana Chief Secretary, Assistant Commissioner of Police V Surender and Police Inspector A. Sreedhar Kumar were made respondents by the petitioner.
The families demanded that the Supreme Court quash the cases registered against the deceased – Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakuntla Chennakeshavulu.
Samples From Victim’s Body Match With Accused
Meanwhile, it has been established by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) that the four accused who were gunned down by police were indeed the perpetrators.
“The DNA of the accused was matched with the sperm stains on her undergarment recovered from the scene of offence near Tondupally toll gate, and a piece of scarf found near Chatanpally underpass,” The Hindu quoted a police officer as saying.
On November 27, 2019, a 26-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered by four perpetrators in Hyderabad. The brutal crime sparked nationwide outrage, prompting hundreds of people who come out in protest.
