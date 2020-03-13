120 Girls From Hyderabad School Thrashed By Principal For Washing Hair After Playing Holi

Around 120 girls of a government residential school in Telangana's Jangaon district were allegedly beaten up by their school principal for washing hair after playing Holi on Tuesday, March 10.

The girls, who were staying at Kasturba Gandhi Girls' hostel at Khila Shapur, were asked not to wash their hair due to a shortage of water in the hostel.

The New Indian Express reported that principal Sumalatha rapped on the knuckles of the students with a cane after they washed their hair.

The students were warned not to report the punishment or inform their parents. However, the incident came to light when parents of a few students staged a protest against the principal, in front of the school.

President of Balala Hakkula Sangham Achyutha Rao said he has taken the issue to the notice of Collector K Nikhila, and the principal has been placed under suspension.

