"Not Able To Breathe": Hyderabad Man's Last Message To Father Before He Dies Of COVID-19 In Hyderabad Govt Hospital

The man was admitted to Hyderabad Government Chest Hospital on Wednesday after at least 10 private hospitals denied admission.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   29 Jun 2020 5:03 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-29T10:37:03+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Patrika

A shocking video shot by a 34-year-old man giving his last message to his father before he died in a government hospital in Hyderabad has surfaced on social media, pointing to the struggle of patients in hospitals.

"I am not able to breathe... Though I pleaded, they did not continue oxygen for the last three hours. I am not able to breathe anymore daddy, it's like my heart has stopped... Bye daddy. Bye to all, daddy," the man can be heard saying in the video.

The video message was recorded an hour before the hospital said the man had died, according to reports.

"My son asked for help, but no one helped him. I saw the video only after I returned home after the last rites, and he said 'bye daddy'," the father told NDTV. "What happened to my son should not happen to anyone else. Why was my son denied oxygen? Did anyone else need it urgently and so they took it away from him? When I hear that video of my son, my heart breaks."

His last rites were performed by his family on the same day.

The next morning, the father got a call from a private hospital where he had submitted his son's swab samples. The private hospital's report stated that he had died of COVID-19. Six members including the man's parents, wife, brother, sister-in-law and brother-in-law had been exposed to him, increasing fear of getting contracted the virus.

"We got the test results so late and the hospital just handed over the body. We have all been exposed. But no one is conducting any tests on us. I have two young grandchildren, my son's 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, who still don't even know their father is dead. What should I do?" the man's father said.

