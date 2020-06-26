News

Hyderabad Police Constable Sexually Assaults Minor Girl, Arrested

The 33-year-old constable is the girl's maternal uncle by relation. She would often visit his house, the police informed.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   26 Jun 2020 4:42 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-26T12:34:20+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image credit: One India

A police constable in Hyderabad was arrested on June 25 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The incident, which occurred around two months ago, was reported by the girl's family on June 25.

Although the constable (33) is associated with the Ramgopalpet police station, the complaint was registered at the Bowenpally police station.

"The constable is the girl's maternal uncle by relation. The two families lived in the same locality. The girl would often visit his house," The News Minute quoted Bowenpally station house officer (SHO) Anjaiah as saying.

On observing suspicious behaviour of her daughter and the constable, the girl's mother questioned her and found out about the assault, Bowenpally police informed.

The arrested constable will be produced in court soon, according to a statement from North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

A case has been registered under section 376 (3) (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"None is above law. We had to arrest a constable of Ramgopalpet police station for molesting a girl. He is being sent to jail. I feel ashamed that there are such black sheep in our department; do help us improve. Your feedback at 9490616555 will be our strength and guidance, " Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

