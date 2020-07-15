'Cap Digital Classes At 3 Hours Per Day': HRD Ministry Releases Guidelines For Online Education

Union HRD (Human Resource Development) Ministry on Tuesday, July 14, released guidelines for seamless digital education during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The digital education guidelines meant for school faculty, teachers, students and parents also comprise of recommended screen-time for children along with several tips on coping with mental or physical stress during the process.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter, to announce the launch of 'Pragyata', eight-step digital education guidelines.

Introducing 'PRAGYATA': Guidelines on #DigitalEducation for school heads, teachers, parents, and students containing recommended screen time for children, tips on coping with mental/physical stress during #DigitalLearning & more. Stay tuned for more details," he tweeted.

Pragyata guidelines cover eight steps of online education that is, Plan, Review, Arrange, Guide, Yak(talk), Assign, Track, and Appreciate.



He added that the guidelines have been formed taking the learner's perspective into account, with a focus on online/blended/digital education for students who are presently at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. These are aimed to provide a roadmap for online learning to enhance the quality of education.

"For school heads and teachers, these guidelines describe the need assessment, planning and steps to implement digital education while ensuring cyber safety and privacy measures. It also outlines the support to be provided to students with special needs," said the official release.

Capping The Screen Time

The Ministry also capped maximum screen time for school students at three hours per day.

It has recommended a 30-minute session for guiding parents of children in the pre-primary grade.

Students in Classes 1 to 8 should attend a maximum of two sessions of 30 to 45 minutes each, and not more than four online classes, of 30 to 45 minutes each, should be held for Classes 9 to 12.

Besides, the ministry also cautioned against overburdening teachers. "School heads should not expect teachers to be engaged in six to eight hours of online teaching in a day. Rather they may be engaged for about two to three hours of online activities per day for the classes they teach." read the gud

