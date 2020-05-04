Kolkata: Social Distancing Goes For A Toss As Hundreds Gather In Howrah After Police Call For Peace March

Hundreds of people gathered on Tikiapara lane in Kolkata's Howrah amid the COVID-19 lockdown after the police had called for a peace march.

This is the same place where six days ago, the police was attacked by a mob when they had tried to disperse a huge crowd that had assembled on Tikiapara lane. This time, however, the crowd was led by the police themselves on May 3.

Thirteen people have been arrested for the attacking police on April 28, NDTV reported.

