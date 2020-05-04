News

Kolkata: Social Distancing Goes For A Toss As Hundreds Gather In Howrah After Police Call For Peace March

The police had called for a peace march at Tikiapara lane where a scruffle between cops and locals had left two policemen injured on April 28.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   4 May 2020 4:24 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-04T12:49:22+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
Kolkata: Social Distancing Goes For A Toss As Hundreds Gather In Howrah After Police Call For Peace March

Image credit: NDTV

Hundreds of people gathered on Tikiapara lane in Kolkata's Howrah amid the COVID-19 lockdown after the police had called for a peace march.

This is the same place where six days ago, the police was attacked by a mob when they had tried to disperse a huge crowd that had assembled on Tikiapara lane. This time, however, the crowd was led by the police themselves on May 3.

Thirteen people have been arrested for the attacking police on April 28, NDTV reported.

As the march passed, the people from the buildings along the lane showered petals on them.

The police themselves were caught unaware by the number of people who had assembled. The photos indicate that social distancing was an alien concept under the circumstances.

West Bengal is already on the radar over allegation of ill enforced lockdown. Reportedly, the Mamata Banerjee government has received repeated letters from the Home Ministry alerting it to the scenario being reported by intelligence agencies to the centre.

On April 28, two policemen were injured after a mob targeted police personnel who were trying to enforce social distancing in Howrah, near Kolkata. Following this, a huge police team had been dispatched to restore order.

The attack took place while the police personnel were trying to disperse crowds at a roadside market that had suddenly appeared.

The angry crowd had then thrown stones at the police and chased them. Although the police fled for shelter into the Tikiapara police outpost the mob stoned the police outpost as well. At least two police vehicles were ransacked. Howrah is a hotspot district for COVID-19.

Also Read: Corona Warrior: Gurugram Cop Makes Masks At Home, Distributes Among People To Curb COVID-19

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Trainee Digital Journalist

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Mumbai Doc

NewsMumbai Doc 'Sexually Assaults' Male COVID-19 Patient, Case Registered

Migrant Workers Will Travel Free! Railways Paying 85% Fare, States To Pay Rest, Says BJP

NewsMigrant Workers Will Travel Free! Railways Paying 85% Fare, States To Pay Rest, Says BJP

Fact Check: No, AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Did Not Threaten Police Officials

Fact CheckFact Check: No, AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Did Not Threaten Police Officials

Lockdown 3.0: Karnataka Government Provides Free Transport To Migrants Till May 5

Good GovernanceLockdown 3.0: Karnataka Government Provides Free Transport To Migrants Till May 5

Migrant Workers Told To Pay For Own Tickets To Return Home In Shramik Trains

NewsMigrant Workers Told To Pay For Own Tickets To Return Home In Shramik Trains

Kolkata: Social Distancing Goes For A Toss As Hundreds Gather In Howrah After Police Call For Peace March

NewsKolkata: Social Distancing Goes For A Toss As Hundreds Gather In Howrah After Police Call For Peace March