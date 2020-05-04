Kolkata: Social Distancing Goes For A Toss As Hundreds Gather In Howrah After Police Call For Peace March

Aditi Chattopadhyay
Hundreds of people gathered on Tikiapara lane in Kolkata's Howrah amid the COVID-19 lockdown after the police had called for a peace march.
This is the same place where six days ago, the police was attacked by a mob when they had tried to disperse a huge crowd that had assembled on Tikiapara lane. This time, however, the crowd was led by the police themselves on May 3.
Thirteen people have been arrested for the attacking police on April 28, NDTV reported.
As the march passed, the people from the buildings along the lane showered petals on them.
The police themselves were caught unaware by the number of people who had assembled. The photos indicate that social distancing was an alien concept under the circumstances.
West Bengal is already on the radar over allegation of ill enforced lockdown. Reportedly, the Mamata Banerjee government has received repeated letters from the Home Ministry alerting it to the scenario being reported by intelligence agencies to the centre.
On April 28, two policemen were injured after a mob targeted police personnel who were trying to enforce social distancing in Howrah, near Kolkata. Following this, a huge police team had been dispatched to restore order.
The attack took place while the police personnel were trying to disperse crowds at a roadside market that had suddenly appeared.
The angry crowd had then thrown stones at the police and chased them. Although the police fled for shelter into the Tikiapara police outpost the mob stoned the police outpost as well. At least two police vehicles were ransacked. Howrah is a hotspot district for COVID-19.
