Lockdown May Continue In Hotspots After May 3: PM Modi In CM Meet

PM Modi this week held a video conference with chief ministers of different states, to discuss further steps to be taken to fight the pandemic.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 April 2020 4:34 AM GMT
Written By : Sumanti Sen | Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh  
Image Credits: oneindia, Yogi Babu/Twitter

India recorded the highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, April 26 with 1,975 cases. The previous highest single-day jump was recorded on April 24 with 1,752 cases.

With the lockdown entering last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week held a video conference with chief ministers of different states to discuss further steps to be taken to fight the pandemic. This was PM Modi's fourth such interaction with the state chief ministers since the lockdown began.

PM Modi said that any decision regarding the lockdown will be taken after May 3. The worst affected states will continue to be under lockdown. The PM also hinted that the lockdown will continue in hotspots.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry. Also present were chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, Edappadi Palaniswami, Conard Sangma and Yogi Adityanath, among others.

In the meeting, Meghalaya said that it would continue lockdown beyond May 3, when it is supposed to end, with relaxations in 'Green Zones' or non-COVID affected districts, HuffPost reported. According to sources in the government, PM Modi and the chief ministers may have also discussed a "graded" exit from the lockdown.

Also Read: India's War Against COVID-19 Is People Driven: PM Modi

