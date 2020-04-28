Lockdown May Continue In Hotspots After May 3: PM Modi In CM Meet

India recorded the highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, April 26 with 1,975 cases. The previous highest single-day jump was recorded on April 24 with 1,752 cases.

With the lockdown entering last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week held a video conference with chief ministers of different states to discuss further steps to be taken to fight the pandemic. This was PM Modi's fourth such interaction with the state chief ministers since the lockdown began.



PM Modi said that any decision regarding the lockdown will be taken after May 3. The worst affected states will continue to be under lockdown. The PM also hinted that the lockdown will continue in hotspots.

#JustIn - PM Modi during video conferencing with CMs said that the final decision on anything regarding lockdown will be taken after May 3. The restrictions will continue to be in place in states that are worst-affected by Covid-19. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/0hBA4GFUVH — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) April 27, 2020

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry. Also present were chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, Edappadi Palaniswami, Conard Sangma and Yogi Adityanath, among others.



In the meeting, Meghalaya said that it would continue lockdown beyond May 3, when it is supposed to end, with relaxations in 'Green Zones' or non-COVID affected districts, HuffPost reported. According to sources in the government, PM Modi and the chief ministers may have also discussed a "graded" exit from the lockdown.

