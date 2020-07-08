Home Ministry Panel To Investigate 3 Gandhi Family Trusts For Alleged Financial Wrongdoings

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday set up an inter-ministerial team to investigate the allegations of violating the legal provisions of money laundering act, Income Tax Act, and Foreign Contribution Act against three Gandhi family trusts.

The committee will be headed by the Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Ministry confirmed. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CID) will also be a part of the probe.

The allegations against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust trusts were raised by BJP chief JP Nadda last month. Accusing Rajiv Gandhi Foundation of receiving donations from China and questioned the relationship between INC and the Communist Party of China.

In a series of tweets earlier in the month of June, Nadda had alleged that the RGF, which is headed by Sonia Gandhi, received donations every year from the Chinese embassy between 2005-09 and from the 'tax haven' of Luxembourg, which is full of 'hawala transactions', between 2006-09.

Many NGOs and companies with utmost commercial interests also donated to the foundation, he added.

He further said that the opposition party should not avoid questions that are being imposed on them, and should not hide in the garb of COVID-19 and China. He stated that accepting foreign money equated to sacrifice of national interest.

He also asked the opposition party the rationale behind becoming a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and how there has been a sudden rise in India's trade deficit with China.



"Congress and corruption are synonymous. Our party will contribute to the nation's development to change its face, and will also leave no stone unturned in exposing double-faced politicians," Nadda said.



The Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) had donated money to RGF. Nadda accused the Congress of committing a 'fraud' by diverting that money into a 'family-run foundation'.

He also posted images of lists of donors to RGF for the years 2007-2008 and 2005-2006 to back his claim.

Along with Nadda, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also questioned Congress on the funds that they received from Chinese Embassy a few years ago and whether it was a bribe for persuading a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and China.

In response to the probe, Congress leader Manish Tewari condemned the Centre's move, stating that rather than tackling the coronavirus crisis, the leading party is more interested in 'fighting the Congress'.

