Top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Junaid Sehrai Gunned Down By Security Forces In Srinagar

Security forces in Kashmir gunned down two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a fierce encounter in Srinagar. Among those pinned down was a 29-year-old top commander Junaid Sehrai, son of Kashmiri separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai.

The two terrorists were trapped in a congested area in Kanemazar of Nawakadal and were killed by the security forces after a 10 hour long operation which began late Monday night.

The J&K Police had launched an operation following inputs about the terrorists hiding in the area.

Around 2 am, a search operation was laid out and a grenade was thrown at security forces at 3 am, confirming contact.

Mobile internet and voice calls were suspended in the area,barring BSNL. Later in the morning, the two terrorists were gunned down.

Confirming the development, J&K DG Dilbagh Singh said, "Two terrorists were killed. Both belong to Hizbul. Body and weapons recovered. This was an intelligence-based operation in Srinagar by police along with the CRPF. Two policemen have gunshot injuries and two CRPF personnel have minor injuries."

Junaid Sehrai also known as Zafar-ul-Islam was recently appointed deputy chief commander of Hizb-ul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir after chief Riyaz Naikoo was shot down in Pulwama on May 6. He was deputy to the new chief in Kashmir Valley, Dr Saifullah, the police informed.

With Junaid's killing, all the top six commanders of terror organisations in J&K have been successfully eliminated by security forces.

