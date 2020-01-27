'My Wife Is Hindu, I am Muslim, My Kids Are Hindustan': Actor Shah Rukh Khan

The 71st Republic Day celebrations were marked with patriotic fervour across the country. Amidst several patriotic posts to flood the internet, was a video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan breaking his silence and expressing his views on religion.

The actor recently made an appearance on a dance reality show 'Dance Plus' Season 5, where he shared that he always taught his children that they were Indians with no religion.

During the show that was aired on Saturday, the actor stressed on the importance of 'secularism' is the need of the hour. He spoke about how being 'Indian' is more important in his family than understanding the religion one belongs to and hinted at the fact that he never discussed religion-specific topics with his children.

"Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, main Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain," said Khan on the show. (We never spoke about being Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim, my children are Hindustan)

He went on to describe an incident when his daughter, Suhana, had to fill in her religion in a form at school and she innocently asked him which religion they belonged to, and Khan's answered her saying, "we are all Indians, we do not have a religion."



On the occasion of Republic Day, the actor also took to Twitter remembering the struggles that gave rise to this democratic nation and celebrating the constitution that binds us as the proud citizens of the country.

