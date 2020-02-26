News

[Watch]Hindus & Muslims March Together In Brijpuri Against Communal Violence In Delhi

By :  Sumanti Sen  
Delhi   |   Published : 26 Feb 2020 10:06 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-26T17:07:54+05:30
Image Credit: Syed Abdahu Kashaf/Twitter 
In another incident in riot-hit Chandbagh, Muslims saved a Hindu boy from the violence, took care of him and returned him to his family.

Even as the national capital continues to burn, Delhi's Brijpuri locality witnessed Hindus and Muslims take out a march against people who engineered communal riots in the area.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user called Syed Abdahu Kashaf.

"Hindus-Muslims took out a joint march in Delhi's Brijpuri locality in Delhi. However, @DelhiPolice Failed to control the rioters from burning the Capital of the country. Be positive ignore hate mongers like Kapil Mishra. #UnitedWeStand #Delhi," he wrote.

In another incident in riot-hit Chandbagh, Muslims saved a Hindu boy from the violence, took care of him and returned him to his family.

A Twitter user called Sumaiya Khan tweeted a video of Sunita, the boy's mother, thanking the Muslims for saving her son.

Despite all the hate and violence that has engulfed the national capital, incidents like these restore our faith in humanity, compassion and unity.

