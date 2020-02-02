Hindu Mahasabha's UP President Shot Dead in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh president of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, Ranjeet Bachchan, was shot dead by unidentified bike-born assailants on Sunday, February 2, in Lucknow, police said.

40-year-old Bachchan was out on a morning walk with his cousin brother Aditya Srivastava, when the two assailants shot them near Globe park in Hazratganj area. While Bachchan, who was shot on the head, died on the spot, Srivastava sustained a bullet injury on his arm. The latter is undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU), reported Hindustan Times.

The assailants also tried to snatch their mobile phones and Bachchan's gold chain during the attack. According to a sub-inspector of police, who is part of the investigation team, the theft attempt could be a ploy. At present, the murder is believed to be a fallout of a family dispute.

"Forensic experts are scanning the spot. We have been scanning CCTVs and probing the case from all angles. The culprits will be behind the bars soon," Dinesh Singh, Deputy commissioner of police (central Lucknow) was quoted by the media.

Bacchan was previously associated with the Samajwadi Party. He later formed Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, of which he was the president.