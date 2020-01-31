Hindu Mahasabha To Honour 'True Nationalist' Jamia Shooter

On Thursday, in a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy, dressed in a black jacket and brandishing a gun, opened fire at protesters marching towards Rajghat near Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi.

"Kisko chahiye azadi, main doonga azaadi?" he allegedly yelled.

After the image of the shooting incident went viral on Thursday, a lot of people compared it to a viral image which supposedly shows Nathuram Godse with his gun, moments after he shot Mahatma Gandhi.

In the midst of the frenzy that the incident created Hindu Mahasabha announced that they will honour the shooter.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha, as they claim on their website, is a Hindu Sangathan movement and follows the politics of Hindutva.

"If it is proved that he was indeed inspired and he in his own free will has wielded a weapon to show the right path to society, against movements like Shaheen Bagh, then Hindu Mahasabha will absolutely honour him," the spokesperson of Hindu Mahasabha, Ashok Pandey told The Logical Indian.

He further stated that the Hindu Mahasabha will bear legal aid to the accused.

"Whatever is happening at Jamia, JNU, AMU is anti-nationalist, and if he has indeed stood up against it all, he will be honoured," he further added.

"If he has taken up arms to save the constitution and the nation then he is without a doubt a nationalist, worthy of being worshipped like Godse," Pandey said when asked about the comparisons being made between the Jamia shooter and Nathuram Godse.

This particular comparison finds strength in the fact that the incident occurred on January 30, which was the same day Nathuram Godse shot dead the Mahatma in 1948.

The organization has tried to build a Godse temple in Gwalior and even install a statue of the Gandhi assassin on October 2, 2018.

"Sometime back, people had alleged that the violence at JNU was perpetrated by 'Hinduvadi' but the leftwingers were also involved, therefore we cannot believe just the video of the incident," Pandey opined.

The Jamia shooter was taken to Juvenile Justice Board and then sent to preventive custody for 14 days.

Also Read: Fact Check: School Confirms Jamia Shooter's Enrollment, Authenticity Of Marksheet