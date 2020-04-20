India Sees Highest Single-Day Spike In Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hrs, Death Toll Crosses 500-Mark

India witnessed the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 1,553 positive cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed cases has jumped beyond 17,000 including 543 deaths.

A staggering increase in the number of cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh has resulted in the rise of total cases in the country.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state across the country with 4,203 cases and 233 casualties.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced relaxation in the lockdown restrictions in the state. He, however, clarified that the strict restrictions will continue in the containment areas and also in Mumbai and Pune, at least till May 3.

"We are relaxing the restrictions in Green and Orange zones with no and fewer number of COVID-19 patients to a certain extent. The industrial operations in these zones will be allowed, but the employers will have to arrange for the fooding and lodging of the employees. The district borders will, however, remained sealed and no intradistrict activities will be permitted," the CM said.

The other states that have reported the most number of cases include Delhi (2,003), Tamil Nadu (1,477), Rajasthan (1,478), Madhya Pradesh (1,407), Gujarat (1,743), and Uttar Pradesh (1,084).

Addressing the media on the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the Health Ministry said that the duration of doubling rate for coronavirus which was 3.4 days before lockdown has now increased to 7.5 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the pandemic is affecting everyone equally.

Calling out for a need of togetherness during the crisis, PM said, "COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together."

