News

Jharkhand Govt To Drop Sedition Charges Against 3,000 Anti-CAA Protesters

The Logical Indian Crew Jharkhand

January 9th, 2020 / 1:28 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hemant Soren Sedition Charges Drop

Image Credits: OneIndia, The Economic Times

Newly elected Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, on Wednesday, January 8, took to Twitter to announce that steps were being taken to drop the sedition charges against 3,000 people for protesting against CAA in Wasseypur area on Tuesday.

“Laws are not made to frighten and silence the people but to instil a feeling of safety in the public. My government will work towards being the voice of the people. We have recommended taking back the sedition cases registered against 3,000 people and also asked for action against the concerned official,” tweeted the Jharkhand CM.

However, he also urged the people in the state to abide by the law and order. He attached a picture of a letter asking for action against the guilty official and scrapping of the sedition cases.

What Happened On Tuesday?

On January 7, around 3,000 unidentified people along with 7 named persons in Dhanbad were booked under Sections 143, 145, 149, 186, 188, 290, 291, 336, 153A, 153A, 153B and 124A of IPC in the FIR.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the circle officer, Prashant Kumar Laiq, on Tuesday against thousands of protesters who allegedly blocked a road without permission and raised slogans hurting religious sentiments.

“The local police registered an FIR against seven named and three thousand unnamed protesters for allegedly blocking traffic, creating chaos and shouting anti-government slogans, and organising a protest without permission,” reported The Wire.

According to Live Law, the Superintendent of Police wrote a letter to the concerned officer, instructing him to send a correction letter before the court to obliterate Section 124A C from the FIR.

The SP also issued a notice to Dhanbad SHO seeking an explanation within the next three days.

“Inclusion of Section 124A in the impugned FIR seemingly has no justification. It appears that the FIR was registered without due application of mind, reflecting your careless attitude and incompetence as an officer,” the notice read.

Also Read: Cases Of Sedition Against 10,000 Adivasis Withdrawn By Hemant Soren As He Took Oath As Jharkhand CM

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Prateek Gautam

SHARES

Related Stories

anti-CAA, protest, BJP, hindu

Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Anti-CAA Protesters Burning Hindu God Posters

Two From Hindutva Outfits Among Six Arrested On Charges Of Murdering Teenager During Anti-CAA Protest In Patna

jharkhand pathalgadi sedition tribal

Cases Of Sedition Against 10,000 Adivasis Withdrawn By Hemant Soren As He Took Oath As Jharkhand CM

PM Modi Introspect Protesters

Uttar Pradesh: PM Asks Anti-CAA Protesters To “Introspect” Their Actions, Forgets To Reprimand Police

Anti-CAA Protest: To Auction Property Of Protesters Involved In Violence, UP Govt Puts Out ‘Wanted’ Notices

Fact Check: Mock Drill By Jharkhand Police Passed Off As Assam Police Shooting Protesters

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

World Bank Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast For 2020-21 To 5%

Exclusive

This Delhi Startup Has Used 340 Tonnes Of Plastic Waste To Make 11 Lakh Colorful Tiles

News

Missing, Delhi Police! Last Seen Beating Students At Jamia University

Fact Check

Fact Check: SFI Student Activist Attacked During JNU Violence Did Not Fake His Injuries

News

Jharkhand Govt To Drop Sedition Charges Against 3,000 Anti-CAA Protesters

News

Gujarat: Parents Protest After School Asks Students To Write Pro-CAA Postcards To PM

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.