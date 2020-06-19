Jharkhand Government To Provide Free Of Cost Land To Kin Of Jawans Martyred In Galwan Valley

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, June 18 announced that his government would provide land to the kin and dependants of jawans who attained martyrdom defending the country's border.

The land will be provided free of cost to the kin as per their choice of the plot anywhere in the state that would be used to set up petrol stations.

"Two sons of Jharkhand attained martyrdom defending the country's borders. Alongside pride, there is also grief. The state government is with the families of the martyred soldiers," said the Chief minister, reported Outlook.

गलवान घाटी में देश की रक्षा के दौरान अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले वीर शहीदों को शत-शत नमन।

आज राँची एयरपोर्ट में वीर शहीद गणेश हांसदा जी के पार्थिव शरीर पर माल्यार्पण कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।

वीर शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर को हेलीकॉप्टर से सम्मानपूर्वक उनके पैतृक गाँव भेजा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/Mq4xVbKuwA — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) June 18, 2020

The two martyred jawans were identified as Kundan Kumar Ojha of Sahibganj and Ganesh Hansda of Bahragora in East Singhbhum. Both the jawans were with 16 Bihar Regiment in the rank of sepoys.

साथ ही सीमा पर शहीद होने वाले वीरों के आश्रितों को जो सहायता सरकार दे रही है उसके साथ-साथ

- शहीदों के आश्रितों को सरकार उनके पसंद के स्थान पर भूखण्ड देगी, तथा

- भारत सरकार से शहीदों के आश्रितों को पेट्रोल पंप हेतु पेट्रोल पंप आवंटन नीति में प्रावधान करने हेतु भी आग्रह करेगी। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) June 18, 2020

"My government has now taken a decision to give land to dependents of the martyred jawans as per their choice of location in the state free of cost so that they can set up petrol pump to fend their families. We shall soon write to Union petroleum ministry in this regard recommending petrol pumps and will also urge the ministry to include it in their policy matters," said CM Soren.



Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, and state Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato along with other state ministers visited the Birsa Munda Airport to receive the bodies and paid tribute to the soldiers who got martyred in Galwan Valley during a violent clash with Chinese troops on Monday night.

