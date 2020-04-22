No New Cases Of COVID-19 In 61 Districts In Last 14 Days: Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 recovery rate is 17.48 per cent and 3,252 patients have been cured so far, the Union Health Ministry said on April 21.

A total of 1,336 new cases of coronavirus have been identified which has taken the total number of the confirmed cases to 18,601 in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry told media.

Addressing a routine press briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak Agarwal said that 61 additional districts from 23 States/UT have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 days, 4 new districts have been included in the list-Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim in Maharashtra. Further, Pratapgarh in Rajasthan had no case in 28 days.

The Government has launched two portals for COVID-19 volunteers and healthcare professionals which includes a master database available at igot.gov.in and covidwarriors.gov.in. The two portals have training modules for COVID-19 volunteers.



The Health Ministry also informed that 1.24 crore volunteers are involved in preventive activities in containment zones and field surveillance. Further, over 15,000 AYUSH professionals have been deployed.

According to an Indian Express report, ICMR's Dr R R Gangakhedkar, in the briefing added that 4,49,810 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, out of which, 35,852 samples were tested on April 20.

The apex body said it will investigate the issue of faulty kits and has advised all states not to use new rapid antibody test for COVID-19 for two days.

ICMR has also equipped all the states with detailed guidelines on how to provide other medical services for treatment for certain diseases like dialysis, HIV/cancer treatments along with the ongoing pandemic.

The ICMR chief stated that COVID-19 is a new disease and that in the last three and a half months, science has progressed and developed PCR tests. He informed that this is the first time this is happening that five vaccines have already gone into the human trial phase out of 70 vaccine candidates.