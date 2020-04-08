News

COVID-19 Patients To Be Categorised Depending On Severity, Will Get Treatment At 3 Health Facilities

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 8 April 2020 11:33 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-08T17:34:49+05:30
COVID-19 Patients To Be Categorised Depending On Severity, Will Get Treatment At 3 Health Facilities
The ministry assured that the hospitals will have fully equipped medical care equipment, each bed to have medical Oxygen, ICU and ventilators for hospitals for dealing with severe cases.

Union Health Ministry has proposed classification of health facilities into three categories - COVID Care Centres, Dedicated COVID Health Centres and Dedicated COVID Hospitals, ensuring adequate treatment for patients at different levels of the coronavirus.

COVID Care Centres will deal with cases with people having mild symptoms of the virus. Hospitals, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges, both government and private in use fall under this category.

Dedicated COVID Health Centres will deal with patients with a clinically moderate level of seriousness. Dedicated hospitals, hospital blocks fall under this category, ensuring a separate entry and exit in the centres.

Dedicated COVID Hospitals will deal with severe and critical cases.

The ministry, in a press conference on Tuesday, assured that the hospitals will have fully equipped medical care equipment, each bed to have Medical Oxygen, ICU and Ventilators for hospitals dealing with severe cases, along with upgrading existing quarantine centres.

The ministry specifically asked all the centres not to mix up suspected and confirmed cases. The government has also guided how to manage field-level cases. The step was taken after it was observed that 70 per cent of coronavirus cases in India consist of either case of infection or exhibit mild symptoms.

The Union Health Ministry also announced insurance for health workers, who have lost their lives due to the exposure to the infection while treating patients, which will be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme. 22.12 lakh public health care providers and community health workers will be allotted insurance cover of ₹50 lakhs.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outburst: What Is PM CARES Fund? What Financial Challenges Lie Ahead?

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Uttarakhand: Two Jamaat Members Booked Under Attempt To Murder Charges For Hiding Travel History

NewsUttarakhand: Two Jamaat Members Booked Under Attempt To Murder Charges For Hiding Travel History

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

NewsDelhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal's '5 Ts' To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

News'I Am Cursing You, You Will Get Coronavirus': Telangana CM KCR Tells Media

Accused Of Misquoting, Spreading Fake News By Noida DCP, News Agency ANI Issues Correction

NewsAccused Of Misquoting, Spreading Fake News By Noida DCP, News Agency ANI Issues Correction

Unemployment Rate In India Rises To 23.4%, Highest Since Sept 2016: CMIE Data

NewsUnemployment Rate In India Rises To 23.4%, Highest Since Sept 2016: CMIE Data

How Do You Fight A Pandemic? Ask City Of Bhilwara In Rajasthan

ExclusiveHow Do You Fight A Pandemic? Ask City Of Bhilwara In Rajasthan