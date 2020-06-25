No Beds, Ventilators To Treat More Than 4,000 In Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy Attacks State Govt

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, June 24, put out series of tweets pointing to shortage of beds and ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients in the state.

He also targeted the state government on the poor management of COVID-19.

"The state government has failed to provide adequate treatment to those infected with corona. There are no beds and no ventilators to treat more than four thousand patients. Self-induced lockdown is the only solution," he tweeted in Kannada.

ಕೊರೋನಾ ಸೋಂಕಿತರಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡುವಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿಫಲವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈಗಿರುವ ಮೂರ್ನಾಲ್ಕು ಸಾವಿರ ರೋಗಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಲು ಬೆಡ್ ಗಳಿಲ್ಲ, ವೆಂಟಿಲೇಟರ್ ಗಳ ಕೊರತೆ ಇದೆ. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ವಯಂ ಪ್ರೇರಿತ ಲಾಕ್ ಡೌನ್ ಒಂದೇ ಪರಿಹಾರ.

In his subsequent tweet, he said, "Residents of the state, including Bangalore, now have only one way to escape from COVID-19. Stay at home and celebrate yourself as a self-proclaimed lockdown. Money is not more important than life. Your life is in your hands now."

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ನಿವಾಸಿಗಳೇ, ನೀವು COVID-19 ನಿಂದ ಪಾರಾಗಲು ಈಗ ಉಳಿದಿರುವುದು ಒಂದೇ ದಾರಿ. ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ಉಳಿದು ನೀವೇ ಸ್ವಯಂ ಘೋಷಿತ ಬಂದ್ ಆಚರಿಸಿ. ಪ್ರಾಣಕ್ಕಿಂತಲೂ ಹಣ ಮುಖ್ಯವಲ್ಲ.‌ ಜೀವ ಇದ್ದರೆ ಹೇಗಾದರೂ ಬದುಕಬಹುದು. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜೀವ ಜೀವನ ಈಗ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕೈಯಲ್ಲಿದೆ.

In another tweet, former Chief Minister claimed that the government has fixed Rs 10-15,000 per day for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals.



"The state government is also saying this indirectly. The "home remedy" in the home is to stay at home and be safe. The government has fixed Rs 10-15,000 per day for the treatment of this infection in private hospitals. How poor can afford it while upper class can't afford," he tweeted.

ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಕೂಡ ಇದನ್ನೇ ಪರೋಕ್ಷವಾಗಿ ಹೇಳುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಕೊರೋನಾ ವೈರಸ್ ಸಮೂಹ ಪ್ರಸರಣದ ಈಗಿನ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವುದೇ 'ಮನೆ ಮದ್ದು'.



ಈ ಸೋಂಕಿಗೆ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ನಿಗದಿಪಡಿಸಿರುವುದು ದಿನಕ್ಕೆ 10-15 ಸಾವಿರ ರೂ. ಈ ದರ ಬಡವರಿಗಿರಲಿ, ಮೇಲ್ಮಧ್ಯಮವರ್ಗದವರಿಗೂ ಭರಿಸಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗದು.

ಒಂದು ಕುಟುಂಬದ ನಾಲ್ಕು ಜನರಿಗೆ ಕೊರೊನಾ ಬಂದರೆ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 15 ದಿನಗಳ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ನಿಗದಿಪಡಿಸಿರುವ ದರದ ಪ್ರಕಾರ 5-6 ಲಕ್ಷ ರೂ ಬೇಕು. ಬಡವರು ಮಧ್ಯಮವರ್ಗದವರು ಎಲ್ಲಿಂದ ತರುತ್ತಾರೆ?

ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಕೈಚೆಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಳಿತಿರುವಾಗ ನಮ್ಮ ಜೀವ ನಾವೇ ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು. ದಯಮಾಡಿ ಎಚ್ಚರದಿಂದಿರಿ. ಇದು ನನ್ನ ಕಳಕಳಿಯ ಮನವಿ.

"If four members of a family infected with corona, the cost of treatment for a 15-day treatment at a private hospital is Rs 5-6 lakh. Where do the poor bring that Much money? We must save our lives while the government is sitting incapable. This is my concern for the people of the state," he wrote in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday urged people in Bengaluru to maintain social distancing and sanitisation to avoid another lockdown.

"I urge people to maintain social distancing and sanitisation if Bengalurians don't want one more seal down," CM Yediyurappa said.

Bengaluru has reported total 1,685 cases of coronavirus so far of which 418 people have recovered and 75 have succumbed to the deadly virus.



There are over 500 Covid-19 containment zones across the city as of now. In the last 24 hours, Bengaluru reported over 170 fresh infections.

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 10,000-mark. As of today, the state has 164 fatalities while 6,151 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

