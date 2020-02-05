'Student Silent When Virginity At Stake': Observes Allahabad HC, Grants Bail To Rape Accused Chinmayanand

The Allahabad High Court while granting bail to former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Leader, Chinmayanand in a sexual assault case on Monday, February 3, observed that "both parties used each other."

The 72-year-old politician was arrested in September 2019 for alleged sexual assault on a 23-year-old student at a law college he runs in Shahjahanpur town. The former union minister had accused the student and her associates of blackmail. He had alleged that they tried to extort money from him using the recorded visuals of the sexual encounters between the two. Based on his complaint the law student is undergoing a trial for extortion.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, in his order, said, "Both the parties crossed their limits, and at this stage, it is very difficult to adjudicate as to who exploited whom. In fact, both of them used each other." The order further called it "a complete matter of quid pro quo" and said that the woman's conduct was "astonishing."

"A girl, whose virginity is at stake, not uttering a single word to her own parents or before the Court regarding the alleged incident, is astonishing conduct which speaks volumes about the ingeniousness of the prosecution story," the judge said in his order, reported The Indian Express.

