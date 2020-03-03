News

Sharing Hate Messages On Social Media Can Land You In Jail For 3 Years In Delhi: Govt Panel

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 3 March 2020 8:27 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-03T18:26:57+05:30
Sharing Hate Messages On Social Media Can Land You In Jail For 3 Years In Delhi: Govt Panel

Image Credits: AAP/Twitter

As part of a massive campaign against fake news, the 'Peace and Harmony committee' in Delhi will launch a phone number and an email-ID wherein people can complain against hate content and fake news.

The Delhi Assembly's newly constituted 'Peace and Harmony committee' on Monday, March 2, said that forwarding a hate message or fake news via Whatsapp or social media can lead to three years of imprisonment.

In its first meeting held on Monday, the committee, headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, discussed the reasons behind communal riots in India, focusing on the recent violence in Northeast Delhi.

Bhardwaj also announced that as part of a massive campaign against fake news, the committee will launch a phone number and an email-ID wherein people can complain against hate content and fake news.

Furthermore, the committee has also recommended rewarding whistleblowers, whose complaints regarding such messages get registered as FIR.

"If you are in a chat group in which someone has sent a provocative message then you can become a whistleblower by complaining about it. The committee will propose that such people receive a reward of Rs 10,000 if an FIR gets registered on their complaint," Bhardwaj was quoted in The Indian Express.

"The committee will cross-check the complaints using its team of legal experts and if we find that the content can potentially cause hatred, disturbance or enmity between two communities or groups then we will recommend criminal prosecutions to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action," he added.

A fact-checking body, probably an agency, will also be hired to assist the committee in verifying the authenticity of the content. For legal assistance, a team of lawyers and a team of I-T experts will also be formed for technical assistance.

Also Read: Delhi Riots Went Unchecked, Who Will Take Accountability?

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact Check: No, Shaheen Bagh Protestors Were Not Paid To Protest Against CAA

Fact CheckFact Check: No, Shaheen Bagh Protestors Were Not Paid To Protest Against CAA

Eco-Friendly IIT Gandhinagar Campus All Set To Become 100% Plastic Free

EnvironmentEco-Friendly IIT Gandhinagar Campus All Set To Become 100% Plastic Free

Sharing Hate Messages On Social Media Can Land You In Jail For 3 Years In Delhi: Govt Panel

NewsSharing Hate Messages On Social Media Can Land You In Jail For 3 Years In Delhi: Govt Panel

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts

NewsNirbhaya Case: Convicts' Execution Deferred For Third Time In Six Weeks

UN Human Rights Body Moves Supreme Court Over CAA, India Calls It

NewsUN Human Rights Body Moves Supreme Court Over CAA, India Calls It 'Internal Matter'

Stringent Motor Vehicle Act Led To A Decline In Road Fatalities In 8 States: Govt

NewsStringent Motor Vehicle Act Led To A Decline In Road Fatalities In 8 States: Govt