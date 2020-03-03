Sharing Hate Messages On Social Media Can Land You In Jail For 3 Years In Delhi: Govt Panel

The Delhi Assembly's newly constituted 'Peace and Harmony committee' on Monday, March 2, said that forwarding a hate message or fake news via Whatsapp or social media can lead to three years of imprisonment.



In its first meeting held on Monday, the committee, headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, discussed the reasons behind communal riots in India, focusing on the recent violence in Northeast Delhi.

Bhardwaj also announced that as part of a massive campaign against fake news, the committee will launch a phone number and an email-ID wherein people can complain against hate content and fake news.

Furthermore, the committee has also recommended rewarding whistleblowers, whose complaints regarding such messages get registered as FIR.

"If you are in a chat group in which someone has sent a provocative message then you can become a whistleblower by complaining about it. The committee will propose that such people receive a reward of Rs 10,000 if an FIR gets registered on their complaint," Bhardwaj was quoted in The Indian Express.

"The committee will cross-check the complaints using its team of legal experts and if we find that the content can potentially cause hatred, disturbance or enmity between two communities or groups then we will recommend criminal prosecutions to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action," he added.

A fact-checking body, probably an agency, will also be hired to assist the committee in verifying the authenticity of the content. For legal assistance, a team of lawyers and a team of I-T experts will also be formed for technical assistance.

