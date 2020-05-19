News

Haryana Police Lathi-Charge Migrant Workers Demanding To Go Back Home In Yamunanagar

The Haryana Police on Saturday, May 16, lathi-charged migrant workers who allegedly blocked a road in Yamunanagar district, demanding that they be allowed to move to Uttar Pradesh.

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana   |   19 May 2020 10:22 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-19T15:54:08+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Randeep Singh Surjewala/Twitter

The Haryana Police on Saturday, May 16, lathi-charged migrant workers who allegedly blocked a road in Yamunanagar district, demanding that they are allowed to move to Uttar Pradesh.

In the video of the incident that has surfaced online, police can be seen thrashing the labourers, forcing them to run, leaving behind their belongings.


According to Yamunanagar SP Himanshu Garg, around 300 workers who had been staying at a shelter home in Karheda village had come out, demanding they be sent home.

"Mild force was used to send them back to the shelter home after a few of them threw stones at policemen deployed there," Garg told The Indian Express.

"I have instructed police not to use force (against the labourers). If such a situation arises, senior officers should visit the spot to try to neutralise the situation," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

