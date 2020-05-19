Haryana Police Lathi-Charge Migrant Workers Demanding To Go Back Home In Yamunanagar

The Haryana Police on Saturday, May 16, lathi-charged migrant workers who allegedly blocked a road in Yamunanagar district, demanding that they are allowed to move to Uttar Pradesh.



In the video of the incident that has surfaced online, police can be seen thrashing the labourers, forcing them to run, leaving behind their belongings.





According to Yamunanagar SP Himanshu Garg, around 300 workers who had been staying at a shelter home in Karheda village had come out, demanding they be sent home.

"Mild force was used to send them back to the shelter home after a few of them threw stones at policemen deployed there," Garg told The Indian Express.

"I have instructed police not to use force (against the labourers). If such a situation arises, senior officers should visit the spot to try to neutralise the situation," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.

