Haryana: Locals Attack Police Officials On COVID-19 Lockdown Duty With Sticks

In a shocking incident, a Head Constable and a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Nuh district of Haryana were attacked and beaten up by 11 people while they were on the lockdown duty on Sunday, April 12.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 7:30 pm in Ward Number 14 on Pataudi Road when the police officials directed one of them to return to his home and warned them on violating the lockdown.

"One of our SPOs and I were on rider duty when we spotted a group of 8 to 10 men standing at a street corner and talking. Upon spotting us, they all dispersed and fled into an adjoining lane, where one of the men stopped in front of his house," Head Constable Anil told The Indian Express.

The policemen warned the violators of serious consequences and went ahead with their patrolling duty. Suddenly a furious mob armed with sticks attacked the officers.

"When the Station House Officer came, he intervened and demanded to know who had started the issue, when we pointed to a boy called Rakesh, and he tried to grab him to take him to the police station, however, the others attacked us once again. They also grabbed our sticks and used them to hit us. Although the SPO and I sustained only minor injuries, the SHO sustained a head injury," he said

According to the reports, an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Tauru City police station and five have been arrested so far.

"I am out on rider duty very often, and nothing like this has happened with me so far. Usually, people listen to us when we tell them to remain inside, at most we have to just be a little firm with them," said Anil as he rejoined his duty.

