Haryana To Get Exclusive COVID Emergency Wings At Govt Hospitals, Ensures Treatment To Non-COVID Patients

The novel coronavirus has brought difficult times not just on the patients who suffer from COVID-19 but also for those who suffer from other diseases, seek medical attention, and have been the silent-sufferers for the past five months.

The patients have a fear of contracting the infection on visiting the hospital premises during the outbreak and to minimize this fear, the health authorities in Haryana have planned to come up with round-the-clock 'COVID Emergency Wing' exclusively for COVID-19 patients at government hospitals.

Director, Haryana Health Services, Dr Sonia Trikha said that the exclusive emergency wing has started functioning at Panchukal's government hospital with separate ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and wards from Wednesday, July 1.

"We have already discussed the idea with the health officers of Ambala government hospital to replicate the model there," Dr Sonia Trikha, Director, Haryana Health Services told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the normal emergency wing will be functioning in its normal course.

Highlighting the facilities at these COVID emergency wings, she said that all the functions including the collection of samples and admission will be done in this separate block. Furthermore, a dedicated team of staff members will be attending exclusively to such patients.

Most importantly, this move will prevent coronavirus infected patients from visiting other areas of the hospital and risk transmission, she added.

Reportedly, at Panchkula hospital, an ICU has already become operational for non-COVID patients with all facilities recently.

The COVID emergency will have a separate ICU. The health officials have also said that they discourage the asymptomatic coronavirus patients from seeking admission at the hospitals.

"As many as 80% of the corona patients don't need hospitalization. For them, separate COVID Care centres have been set up. The corona emergency will be fully equipped and fully staffed to cater the needs of the rest of the 20% patients. This emergency will function at the concept of 24×7 and somebody will be there to attend the new patients all the time," said Trikha.

She disclosed that they have even planned an evening OPD for non-COVID patients to avoid the rush in the morning OPD.

