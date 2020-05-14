Haryana Official Punished For Putting Quarantine Poster At Politician Aide's Home, Removed From COVID-19 Duty

In a shocking incident, a health official identified as Dr Rajesh Punia was removed from COVID-19 duty for allegedly putting up a quarantine poster in front of the residence of a politician's aide.

Punia works at Hisar's government hospital to treat diseases like malaria, dengue and swine flu. He was on COVID-19-related duties, which includes putting a suspected patient under home quarantine.

The health officials received a report on Saturday that showed a local youth who returned from Gurugram has tested positive for the coronavirus. A team led by Punia reached his residence in no time in Hisar's Urban Estate to collect his samples for testing.

However, the youth presented a report that showed he has tested negative for the virus. He was then taken to a government hospital with the help of the police, but was discharged within a few hours.

"I had got up at 5 am to bring the suspect to the hospital but he returned to his home by 11 am by using political influence," Punia said in a Facebook post. "I was also pressured that no quarantine poster be pasted in front of his home. But I could not endanger the lives of other residents. So my team pasted the quarantine poster in front of his house."

The district health administration removed Punia of his COVID-19 duty on Monday and asked him to take over malaria-related duties.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij ordered a probe into the matter on Tuesday. "An impartial probe will be conducted and the guilty will be punished," he said. "The corona warriors have a significant role in the fight against the virus."

State Congress chief Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda also lashed out at the ruling government. "When the coronavirus warriors serve us by risking their lives, people from the power quarters threaten them and victimise [them] by stripping [them] of their charge," Selja said.

