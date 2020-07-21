'No Community Transmission In Haryana, Says State Health Minister, State Reports Average 650 Cases Daily

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday denied the claims of community transmission, even as the state continues to witness a surge in coronavirus cases every day.

On average, Haryana has been reporting over 650 cases on a daily basis for more than a week now. According to the state's Monday evening bulletin, it recorded 694 new cases and six deaths on Monday.

On Sunday, the department reported 106 critical cases, and by Monday evening the total number of critical patients were 165, out of them, 133 were on oxygen support while 32 patients on a ventilator.

Total active COVID-19 cases now stand at 6,277 with the death toll at 355. Of the patients who lost their lives battling the infection, 204 had comorbidities. Haryana now has more than 26K total coronavirus cases.

"Recovery rate of COVID-19 in Haryana is above 75% and it takes 22-23 days for cases to double. Considering these figures, there is no sign of community transmission in the state," Vij was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

State Health Minister further asserted that Bharat Biotech's vaccine 'COVAXIN' has yielded significant results in the human trials that were conducted at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

No side effects were observed in the people due to the drug trial, which is a major achievement for the state government and health department, he added.

According to the media, the state has tested over 4,57,310 samples, with a ratio of 18,040 samples per million population, out of which 4,24,137 tested negative. More than 20K recoveries have been reported so far.

