Haryana: Six Deputy Commissioners Ban Social Media News Platforms, Activists Call It 'Undeclared Emergency'

At least six Deputy Commissioners of Haryana have imposed a ban on social media news platforms, stating them as portals of fictitious and misleading news during the pandemic time.

The applications banned by DCs of Sonipat, Kaithal, Charkhi Dadri, Karnal, Narnaul and Bhiwani include Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, Public App and LinkedIn.

According to them, "dissemination of unverified and misleading news from such platforms may disturb tranquillity in the society and may adversely affect the mental health of common man during the coronavirus pandemic", The Indian Express reported.

The order has come under massive criticism from activists, terming the move as an 'undeclared emergency' and an attempt to 'silence the voice of social media'. Speaking to the media, human rights activist Sukhvinder Nara called it 'arbitrary and unconstitutional'.

Sonipat DC's order read that none of the listed apps had taken permission to function as a news channel. "They neither got registration from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of Haryana government nor from the Commissioner of Information and Broadcasting Ministry of the Union government," the order read.

This will further give rise to fake news among the larger section of the society, especially during the abnormal circumstances of COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

However, activist Sukhvinder Nara claims that this is a direct violation of the provisions that come under Article 19 (1) of Freedom of Speech and Expression, granted by the constitution to every citizen of the country. He said that the authorities have taken the decision without collecting and analysing any data whether these platforms are responsible for spreading fake news or not.

"The DCs concerned have quoted an order of the Supreme Court while imposing the restrictions but the apex court did not order any ban on the social media news platforms. However, the apex court has merely asked the central and state governments to stop the fake news. It seems that the district magistrates have misinterpreted the SC order and imposed the ban without cogent reasons," Nara as quoted.

The restrictions have been imposed under Section 188, Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act, 1957 under the IPC. It has also been highlighted that the violation of these laws can lead to jail term and penalty.

Speaking about the imposition of Disaster Management Act on violation of the law, RTI activist P P Kapoor said that it appears that the administration is misusing the act to cover its failures, as, in the absence of these platforms, the administration will not be reported about local-level issues that might need absolute attention.

The first such order was issued by the Charkhi Dadri DC Shyam Lal Punia, on May 12 while the latest order came from the Karnal DC on July 10. He claimed that such apps should be registered, as it can help bring a sense of accountability on their part.

"These platforms shared details of the corona patients along with their names on social media. The lists of patients were wrong. Even we don't reveal the name of the patients," claimed Punia, while speaking to the media.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured formalising a policy for these social media apps within the next 48 hours after a few digital journalists approached him.

