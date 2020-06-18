Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 Patient's Half-Burnt Body Lies For Over 29 Hours At Crematorium Due To Power Failure

The body of a COVID-19 patient was left half-burnt after the electric crematorium went defunct midway during the cremation in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The 58-year-old business man's body was supposed to be cremated on Monday, but was left in a half-burnt condition till Wednesday, June 17.

The deceased was a resident of Indirapuram. After his demise, he was brought to the crematorium in Hindon following protocols for COVID-19 cases.

The body was taken to the electric crematorium in Ghaziabad at around 11 AM on Monday, June 15. Halfway through the process, it stopped working and the half-burnt body lay there for more than 29 hours.

According to the deceased's family, the customs do not allow them to eat or drink anything until the body is cremated, so they starved for a day.

The body could finally be cremated on Wednesday afternoon, June 17.

The crematorium, which had been built by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) at an estimate cost of Rs 1.2 crore, was handed over the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) in January this year.

"The crematorium was handed over to us by the GDA after a lot of insistence. It had not been properly installed but had worked fine so far. Of late, it was being used to cremate bodies of those who died of Covid. On Tuesday, the power supply snapped suddenly and it took us a while to restore it," The Times Of India quoted municipal commissioner Dinesh Chandra as saying.

According to the GMC, the crematorium had only one furnace, leading to the issue. "On Tuesday, when the body was being cremated, the connector malfunctioned because of heavy load. We have only one panel (furnace) here. Had there been another, we would have moved the body and worked on rectifying the other," said GMC executive engineer Manoj Prabhat.

Blaming it on GMC's maintenance, a GDA official said: "We had handed the electric crematorium after proper checks. I think the malfunction occurred because of poor maintenance by the GMC."

