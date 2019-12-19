Breaking: Restore Internet Immediately: Guwahati High Court To Assam Authorities
The Logical Indian Crew Assam
December 19th, 2019 / 5:10 PM / Updated 5 hours ago
After an indefinite internet shutdown imposed in the state of Assam following massive protests on December 12, against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Guwahati High Court has ordered the government to restore the internet services immediately.
The court has directed the government for complete restoration of the internet services by 5 pm today i.e. December 19, Thursday.
Four people succumbed to their injuries including a minor after anti-citizenship act protest turned violent in Assam. 190 protesters were arrested, 136 cases were registered and over 3,000 people detained across Assam.
Assamese people continue to protest peacefully against the contentious act that strips away from them the promise made in the Assam Accord 1985.
Internet Shutdown – Repeated Affair
As pan-India protests continue today i.e December 19, Delhi also witnessed internet blackout in certain areas.
Mobile services — including calls, SMSes and internet — were suspended in parts of Delhi as protests against the CAA gained momentum. An order issued by the Delhi Police asked all telecom operators — Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, MTNL/BSNL — to stop communication services. Internet services have now been restored.
Protesters used apps such as Firechat that allows people to text and call without an internet connection.
India leads the world in the number of Internet shutdowns, with more than 100 incidents reported in 2018 alone, as per a report by Freedom House, a US-based non-profit organisation.
Internet shutdown to quell protests against the citizenship law across various states in India was praised by a Chinese news website recently.
Contributors
Written by : Prashasti Awasthi
Edited by : Shweta Kothari