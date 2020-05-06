12th Grader Commits Suicide In Gurugram, Police Probe Alleged Involvement In 'Bois Locker Room' Incident

In a shocking incident, a class 12 student allegedly committed suicide in Gurugram's DLF phase 5 area on the night of May 5. The student jumped from the balcony of his flat on the 11th floor at around 11 pm.

This case comes amid outrage caused by the discovery of an Instagram group where several schoolboys allegedly discussed sexual violence.

Police said that the tragic incident took place hours after the boy was named by a girl in a "MeToo" post on Instagram in connection with the "Bois Locker Room" group controversy.

The local police are currently investigating his alleged involvement in the 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram account.

The suicide was witnessed by a close friend of the deceased in another building who went to check on the teen but did not report the incident.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer of sector 53 police station, said that the guards rushed to the spot and found the boy in a pool of blood. They informed the family around 11.30 pm and he was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, Hindustan Times reported.

Officers said that the students, including the girl who posted the content, and those part of the group will be interrogated.

"We have seized his mobile phone and sent to forensic lab for analysis. We have also involved cyber crime cell to investigate his social media accounts and nature of chatting he does, to understand his character and possible reason of taking extreme step," Deepak Kumar, SHO, Sector 53 police station said.

Police did not find any suicide note by the deceased. Further action will be taken only after details of his mobile details are recovered. However, legal proceedings under CrPC 174 have been initiated.

